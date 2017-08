A woman has been rescued from a Banora Point waterway.

EMERGENCY services have rescued a woman from a Banora Point waterway.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a Tweed Heads crew was called to a canal on Darlington Dr about 4.30pm.

It's understood a woman's vehicle had fallen into the water, but she was rescued by police and ambulance personnel, who were first at the scene.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one female patient was being treated.