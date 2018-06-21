Woman flung from tractor, knocked unconscious

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called after a woman was run over by a tractor.

UPDATE 3.23pm: PARAMEDICS have urged residents to get first aid training after a woman was injured on a Northern Rivers property today.

Tweed Heads Ambulance station officer Anthony Zwegers said first aid-trained people at the Stokers Siding property began initial treatment on a woman, in her 70s, who fell from a tractor about 11.20am.

Mr Zwegers said he believed several nurses, staying at the property, were also able to assist.

"She was on a small tractor and the tractor upended," he said.

He said the tractor rolled into an embankment where the woman was flung from the seat, before her head collided with part of the machine.

The woman lost consciousness for a short time after this, but had roused by the time paramedics arrived.

He said she sustained a head injury and was being assessed for spinal concerns.

Mr Zwegers said it was fortunate there were so many people at the property, and encouraged all working around machinery to learn first aid.

This particularly helped to address bleeding caused by lacerations to the back of the woman's head.

"They did the right thing," he said.

"They started to contain the bleeding.

"We would always encourage people to attend a basic first aid course, especially when they're working around machinery like this.

"The simple things you can do… can possible save their limbs or their lives."

The woman was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 1.45pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a tractor incident on a Northern Rivers property.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman, believed to be in her 70s, had sustained head injuries after falling from a tractor at the Tunnel Rd, Stokers Siding property.

Emergency services were called to a tractor accident at a Stokers Siding property today. A woman was treated for head injuries. Nikki Todd

"The patient fell out of the tractor and hit her head on the bucket of the tractor," he said.

He said the woman was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which joined three ambulances and police at the scene.

A Westpac spokesman said the crew took off from the property about 1.25pm shortly after stabilising the female patient.

The woman is currently in a stable condition with concerns about a possible spinal injury.

The 100-acre property, Hosanna Farmstay, has been closed to day-trippers for the week due to a group booking, and remains fully operational.

INITIAL REPORT: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after being run over by a tractor on a rural property.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said the woman, who is in her 70s, was run over the by tractor at a property on Tunnel Rd, Stokers Siding, around 11.20am today.

It is believed she has suffered head injuries.

He said initial reports indicated the woman may have fallen off the tractor and was then run over.

Three ambulance units are currently at the scene, along with police.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been called and is expected to transport the woman to hospital.

More to come.