Woman slapped with several charges following car search

A WOMAN has been hit with charges for driving while disqualified and possessing a prohibited substance and could yet face further penalties following a police search of a vehicle at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

Officers were at the Riverview Hotel on an unrelated matter when they noticed the woman's Hyundai drive off.

They came across it again on Railway St a short time later and a search led to the 30-year-old driver being charged.

Investigations will determine whether more charges will be laid after police also found three mobile phones and a substance in a white resealable bag.