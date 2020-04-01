Woman spits at police and puts head through car window

An abusive woman will appear before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court

A WOMAN is recovering from serious cuts to her head after she put it through a police car window while resisting arrest.

Police allege the woman phoned the Queensland Ambulance Service about 2.50pm yesterday, demanding they attend to her on the side of Maidenwell-Upper Yarraman Rd.

Dalby Sergeant Sean Donaghy said the woman abused the QAS call-taker, so police were called to assist.

"When the police arrived, she yelled, 'you ***** are not needed," he said.

Police allege the woman became enraged and spat at police and paramedics.

She threatened to throw herself in front of oncoming traffic and police moved to restrain her.

Sgt Donaghy said the woman allegedly repeatedly told police to, "**** off," and spat at them.

"She was carrying on like a pork chop," he said.

Eventually she was restrained and headbutted the police car window as officers loaded her into the back.

"She has then taken a deep breath and headbutted the rear window again, causing it to shatter," Sgt Donaghy said.

A police wagon was called in and officers transported the woman to Kingaroy Hospital.

She was treated for cuts and bruising to her head.

Police charged the woman with wilful damage of police property, drug possession and obstructing police.

The Yarraman woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3.