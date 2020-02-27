Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
The woman was showering in a her home during a thunderstorm when she was hit by an electrical shock.
Weather

Woman struck by lightning in shower

27th Feb 2020 6:26 PM

A woman has been struck by lightning as she showered in a Gold Coast home during an electrical storm.

The woman was washing herself shortly after midday when she received an electrical shock.

"We attended a private residence at 12.02pm for a female who felt a minor shock while in the shower during a storm," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

"She had no injuries and was transported to Robina Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution."

It is generally recommended that you stay out of the shower and away from other plumbing - including washing dishes - during thunderstorms, due to the risk of lightning strike.

Experts also advise people stay off corded phones (mobile phones are OK) and refrain from using computers or other electronic equipment in electrical storms.

lightning strike storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        premium_icon SURF RAGE: ‘She looked like she was in a car accident’

        News An ‘avoidable’ surf accident at Rainbow Bay has left a grommet with a fractured cheek, a broken nose and memory loss

        EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why dead fish keep appearing in Tweed waterways

        News The second fish kill occurred in Tweed waterways within a week

        Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        premium_icon Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        Crime A teenager has been charged after an alleged crime spree last year

        Motorbike rider caught at 'chilling' speeds

        premium_icon Motorbike rider caught at 'chilling' speeds

        Crime Delivery driver caught travelling at 143km/h in a 60km zone