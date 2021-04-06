Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A woman who became trapped in an escalator in a horrifying incident has been taken to hospital for treatment.
News

Woman stuck in escalator after fall

by Angie Raphael
6th Apr 2021 4:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman had to be cut free after she fell and became stuck in an escalator on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire the woman slipped while travelling on the escalator in Surfers Paradise about 11.45am on Tuesday.

Her top became caught on the grill and she was reportedly trapped for about 15 minutes.

The ambulance service spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Firefighters were also involved in the rescue.

Video of the horrifying incident shows the woman trapped on the stairs.

Originally published as Woman stuck in escalator after fall

fall police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck crash triggers Pacific Highway delays

        Premium Content Truck crash triggers Pacific Highway delays

        News The incident started at 11.56am and affects northbound traffic.

        Closed or open? Latest Northern Rivers road update

        Closed or open? Latest Northern Rivers road update

        News Update on road closures around the Northern Rivers and Tweed.

        ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Premium Content ‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

        Property Has all approvals in place to be run as Bed and Breakfast

        See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        Premium Content See inside: Million-dollar marine centre transformation

        News The state-of-the-art facility is now open to the public and resort guests.