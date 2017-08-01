Woman sues for $750,000 after alleged fall in bathroom

AN elderly Surfers Paradise woman is suing the Tattersall's Club for up to $750,000 after she allegedly injured her knee in the bathroom of the historic Brisbane venue.

In a statement of claim lodged in the Southport District Court in June, Helen Rosemary Reid, 68, said she can no longer dress, shower or prepare meals after she slipped and fell in the ladies toilet while attending a wedding reception at the Queen St member-only Tattersall's Club in April last year.

Ms Reid has lodged the claim against the Tattersall's Club Nominees Limited for damages "in the sum of not more than $750,000".

She is claiming a total of $158,021.45 for future care, past care and future medical expenses.

The claim states Ms Reid was in the middle cubicle of the female bathrooms and slipped and fell on the tiles as she turned to fix her skirt.

