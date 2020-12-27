Woman suffers serious head injuries at Yamba

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter picks up a patient from the South Grafton Airfield

A WOMAN has been flown to Gold Coast University hospital after falling from her bike on the Yamba breakwall.

Just after 9pm last night the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to the Yamba Breakwall to reports of a female cyclist which had fallen from her bicycle whist riding. It was reported that the female was suffering serious head injuries.

Local Ambulance Paramedic and Emergency Services attended the location and started treatment of the 52-year-old female before she was carried out from the scene by SES personnel. The female was further treated and stabilised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition suffering a head injury.

It continues a busy run of jobs over the Christmas break for the helicopter, attending multiple medical jobs in the area.

On Christmas Day, with helicopters tasked on multiple jobs throughout the north of the region, a helicopter from Newcastle flew to Grafton Base Hospital to take a woman in a critical condition to John Hunter Hospital

The 80-year-old woman was suffering from a medical condition.

Later that day, a northern region helicopter was again called to Grafton Base Hospital to fly an 84-year-old woman suffering from a medical condition. She was taken to Gold Coast University hospital in a serious condition.

A helicopter also landed at the South Grafton airstrip on Christmas night, however details are scarce on the incident.

Ambulance NSW have reported that there was a transfer of a patient from Maclean Hospital to the aircraft, but were unable to confirm where they were flown to.

Before Christmas, the helicopter flown a woman with suspected spinal injuries to Gold Coast Hospital after her car left the Lawrence road and rolled on December 23.