Menu
Login
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva.
DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamine in the saliva. Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Woman tells court she's off drugs: 'I'm straighty-180 now'

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 10:07 AM

A 39-year-old woman has told the Kingaroy magistrate she's pulled her socks up and is no longer taking drugs.

Trudy Roselyn Sempf faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 4, charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Sempf she was collecting a substantial history of drug-related matters.

"One of these days you'll be affected by drugs and you'll get behind the wheel of a car and take somebody's life," he said.

Sempf told the court she was now seeing a counsellor.

"I cannot do that to my kids, your honour. I'm straighty-180, I'm doing my counselling, I've had enough of bad boyfriends and a bad life," she said.

"I'm turning 40 and I've pulled myself together. I'm legit now, straighty-180."

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Sempf $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.

drug driving kingaroy crime kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Tweed water supply contamination warning

    Environment RED alert issued for blue-green algae in Bray Park Weir.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:52 PM
    Residents furious at misuse of memorial

    Residents furious at misuse of memorial

    News People seen swimming, washing dog in Anzac Memorial Fountain.

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:24 PM
    First sod is turned for new airport hotel

    First sod is turned for new airport hotel

    News WORK has started on a $50m Rydges hotel at Gold Coast Airport.

    • 5th Feb 2019 11:57 AM
    Relocate responds

    Relocate responds

    News Group defends environmental claims