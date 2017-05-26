21°
Woman tells magistrate law 'maybe' as important as gym

26th May 2017 4:16 PM
A YOUNG Bray Park woman has had difficulty deciding whether "complying” with the law is more important than going to the gym, debating the issue with a magistrate in court this week.

Tulsi Devine, who faced Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday for driving unaccompanied on her learner licence, amused the gallery during an exchange with Magistrate Paul MacMahon.

The magistrate began by asking her to explain why she had gotten behind the wheel.

"I really felt like going to the gym that day,” Ms Devine said.

Magistrate MacMahon, seemingly attempting to show her the error of her actions, followed with further questions.

"Isn't the law much more important than the gym?” he asked.

But Ms Divine failed to repent, telling Mr MacMahon it "maybe” was.

"Maybe?” questioned the magistrate. "Isn't it more important to comply with the law (rather than go) to the gym?”

The young woman, who told the court she was studying and was "going to be a builder”, eventually agreed with Magistrate MacMahon.

She pleaded guilty and was fined $100. The magistrate noted she also had a bond from a previous matter but did not act against any breach.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah court tweed byron local area command

