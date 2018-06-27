Woman transported to hospital after Murwillumbah crash

A young woman has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Murwillumbah this morning.

A YOUNG woman has been transported to Gold Coast Hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Murwillumbah this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah just before 11am following reports a truck had "T-boned” a car.

An Ambulance NSW media spokesman said three ambulances were tasked to the job plus a rescue helicopter from Queensland.

Tweed Byron Police District Duty Officer Luke Arthurs said the female driver was transported to hospital by helicopter.

"The female driver was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital,” he said.

Two of the three patients were able to walk from the wreckage of the vehicle and treated for minor injuries.

A third patient, an 18-year-old woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

She sustained spinal neck and chest injuries and was taken via road to Gold Coast University Hospital.