A woman was treated after her car rolled on Byangum Rd yesterday. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc

A WOMAN in her 70s has been treated after her car rolled over in Murwillumbah.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Byangum Rd shortly after 9am yesterday.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said when crews arrived to the incident, near Tree St, one occupant was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated her from the car and she was taken to the Tweed Hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patient sustained leg and back bruising and was experiencing shoulder pain.