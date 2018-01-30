Menu
Login
News

Woman treated after highway crash

A woman has been treated after her car crashed on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning.
A woman has been treated after her car crashed on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Liana Turner
by

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning.

Tweed District Rescue Squad spokesman Drew Carr said they were called to the scene - near the northbound Chinderah off-ramp - shortly after 7am.

Mr Carr said a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was trapped by compression and was removed from the vehicle by the rescue squad, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Crews and paramedics.

He said the woman - who was the only patient - was suffering chest and leg pain.

It's understood she was taken to the Tweed Hospital.

Mr Carr said emergency services left the scene about 7.45am.

Northbound traffic was impacted for a short time after the incident.

Topics:  chinderah crash kingscliff fire and rescue pacific highway tweed tweed district rescue squad tweed heads fire and rescue tweed traffic

Tweed Daily News
Tweed parents learn to save for uniforms

Tweed parents learn to save for uniforms

Parents learn how to save enough to cover education costs through Saver Plus program.

Tweed Coast jeweller shares her success secrets

Amy has a growing jewelry business which she started in Cabarita and now has a studio in Byron Bay.

Ethical jewellery takes a shine.

Uki's ready to fight fires

Uki Rural Fire Brigade volunteers Will Ambrose, Carolyn Jones and Bill Jacobi.

Uki Rural Fire Brigade has welcomed funding from the NSW RFSA

Possible housing options for Mooball

LOOKING FORWARD: Residents can have their say on the future of Mooball's development plans.

Have your say on draft development design guidelines.

Local Partners