Woman treated after highway crash

A woman has been treated after her car crashed on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning.

A woman has been treated after her car crashed on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah this morning.

Tweed District Rescue Squad spokesman Drew Carr said they were called to the scene - near the northbound Chinderah off-ramp - shortly after 7am.

Mr Carr said a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was trapped by compression and was removed from the vehicle by the rescue squad, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue Crews and paramedics.

He said the woman - who was the only patient - was suffering chest and leg pain.

It's understood she was taken to the Tweed Hospital.

Mr Carr said emergency services left the scene about 7.45am.

Northbound traffic was impacted for a short time after the incident.