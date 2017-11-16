Woman treated after school bus, car collide

A school bus and car have collided in Tweed Heads.

A school bus and car have collided in Tweed Heads. Melissa Belanic

UPDATE 4.05pm:

A WOMAN is being treated after a school bus and car collided in Tweed Heads this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a woman in her 40s was being treated for lacerations to her head.

He said there were about 30 children on the bus, the door of which has been jammed since the collision.

He said they believed the children had no injuries.

No one had yet been transported to hospital.

Police and firefighters are also at the scene.

Initial report:

A SCHOOL bus and car have collided in Tweed Heads.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on the corner of Recreation and Wharf Sts about 3.25pm.

"There are quite a few occupants on the bus, but nothing to suggest there are serious injuries,” he said.

He said the passengers of the bus - all of whom are believed to be school children - would be assessed for injury.

An onlooker, who helped the sedan's passenger, said the driver appeared to have fled the scene.

She said fire crews were working to free the car's female passenger, while the bus doors were jammed closed from the collision.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed one person was trapped.

The incident has been causing significant delays and motorists should avoid the area if possible.