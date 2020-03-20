Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

HELPING HANDS: Donika Gower (pictured with her family) is eager to help anyone in need of groceries who are unable to get to the grocery store.

A MOTHER and business owner in Hatton Vale is demonstrating how to look out for people in need during a worldwide pandemic.

Donika Gower has six hours a day up her sleeve while the kids are at school, and has extended an offer to help those who struggling to cope during the novel coronavirus.

The mother of two and owner of Hatton Vale Towing took to social media offering help to the elderly, disabled or otherwise disadvantaged in need of a hand getting groceries.

"I honestly just want to help - I don't need anything in return," Donika said.

"Just knowing someone has enough food and the basics is enough for me."

While food and other essentials continue to fly of shelves, Donika has seen first-hand how hard it is to get groceries, despite having a car.

"People who have a car can go to Woolies any time of day or night, once they finish work," she said.

"People who don't - can you imagine how they're feeling?"

Donika made a post in an online community group with more than 2500 members and said she wasn't afraid of getting inundated with requests.

"If that's the case, that's fine," she said.

"I'd rather know people were eating and were looked after - if it takes a bit of my time and fuel to go and do it, that's the least we can do really."

Donika's elderly grandmother, who spent time in hospital for a suspected heart attack during the Christmas period, falls into the high-risk category and faces serious risks if she comes into contact with the virus.

"There are a lot of people around our area who are older and can't go out and do shopping but nobody is thinking of them," Donika said.

"Some people can't physically get (to the shops)."

To contact Donika, call 0430 636 634.