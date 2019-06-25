Woman who stole from dying man has partial court win

Catherine Faye Campbell faced court on charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury.

Catherine Faye Campbell faced court on charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury.

A WOMAN convicted of fraudulently obtaining the full title of a dying Mackay man's house and - after his death - the title of his car, has had a win in court.

New Zealand citizen Catherine Faye Campbell was last March sentenced to 6.5 years in jail with parole eligibility on March 27, 2021.

The sentence followed her conviction on seven fraud, providing false declarations and perjury charges.

The charges related to allegations she illegally obtained the title of a McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol belonging to Christopher Neil Butler who died in died in 2011.

The land title transfer occurred two days before Mr Butler died and the car was transferred two months after his death.

It was alleged Campbell lied in affidavits supplied to the Supreme Court of Mackay for a civil trial where Mr Butler's sisters applied to be executors of his estate.

Justice David North ruled in favour of Mr Butler's sisters in that civil trial and a Rockhampton District Court jury found Campbell guilty of fraud, providing false declarations and perjury.

"Your conduct can only be described as wicked," Judge Michael Burnett told Campbell when he sentenced her.

Ms Campbell asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to quash her convictions on one count of fraud with a circumstance of aggravation, three counts of making a false declaration and two counts of perjury.

She did not seek to appeal a further conviction at the same trial, of fraud simpliciter.

The Cout of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed the appeal request on four of the charges but quashed the convictions on two offences and ordered a new trial be held on those charges.

The sentence was not appealed and that has not changed. - NewsRegional