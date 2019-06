A WOMAN has been winched from Mount Warning after she sustained a knee injury during a hike.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the mountain about 9am and winched the 22-year-old woman to safety before she was transported to the Murwillumbah Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.

A Rescue Helicopter spokesperson told the Tweed Daily News the helicopter was needed due to an "access situation" and was not due to the seriousness of the injury.