Woman’s 12am text to tradie sparks debate

A woman has sparked a huge online debate after she revealed to have texted a tradie at 12.15am asking for a quote.

The UK woman, known by her Twitter handle as Evandra, took to the social media platform to explain she was desperate need for a costing about her carpets, and to her shock, it didn't go down too well.

She has since shared a screenshot of their conversation which has been 'liked' more than 172,000 times and flooded with thousands of comments.

"Loooll??? But what in the name of customer service have I just experienced," she captioned the post.

RELATED: Tradie mates land huge modelling gig

Evandra, who is a interior architectural designer from the UK, has sparked a huge online debate after she revealed to have texted a tradie at 12.15am asking for a quote. Picture: Twitter/Evandra

In her text to the carpet fitter, she asked: "Hi could I have a quote pls".

The furious tradie then responsed: "Yes! here's a quote!! Who the f**k asks for carpets at 12.15am????"

Given her stunned reaction, the woman, who is an interior architectural designer, didn't see a problem with asking the man for a quote well after working hours.

"You should invest in a business phone which you switch off after your shift!! Now why don't the 'it's your fault' merchants F**K offffff and pay for my new carpet xxx," she said in a separate tweet after copping backlash over her a late text.

RELATED: 'Jealous wife' leaves neighbours shock note

She shared a screenshot of the carpet fitter’s response on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/Evandra

While many backed the tradie's response suggesting Evandra should have texted during standard working hours, others said he shouldn't have responded at all.

"Who texts a business at midnight lol," one person asked.

"So call during the day!! How difficult is that?" a second person wrote.

"Like if you emailed or sent an online query - grand - but you texted him," another person added, while a fourth person said: "The notification most likely woke him up? I'd be p**sed as hell if someone texted me at that hour about work and it's not an emergency."

Another agreed, saying it is "rude" to text someone at that time of the night.

However, many also blamed the tradie saying he shouldn't have responded.

"He's in the wrong. He didn't have to reply at 12.15am. He could have waited until what he deemed a reasonable hour," one woman wrote.

"He acting like you came up and rang his doorbell. He can chill the f**k out, it's a simple text. Get an email address or something if it's that stressful," another said.

Some said his phone shouldn't have been on and as a business person, a response like that puts his reputation at stake.

RELATED: Aldi photo sparks trolley debate

Her text sparked a huge online reaction with her post being ‘liked’ more than 172,000 times Picture: Twitter/Evandra

Thousands of people commented, leaving mixed responses. Picture: Twitter/Evandra

"If your phone wakes you up on the middle of the night, that's you're fault. Use do not disturb to make sure you don't get woken up if you need to," a man wrote.

"Don't run a business where you allow clients/potential clients to text you if you're not OK with getting texts at any and all hours. Get a second phone or something. This is rude as f**k and unprofessional," said another.

She shared a poll asking who was in the wrong and based on 139,694 people, 59.2 per cent said she was in the wrong, while 40.8 per cent said it was the tradie. Picture: Twitter/Evandra

She eventually said she felt like ‘s**t’ for sending the text so late. Picture: Twitter/Evandra

The divided reaction forced Evandra to share a poll asking who was in the wrong, however, she eventually admitted she "felt like sh*t" when 59.2 per cent of the 139,694 people who votes said it was her.

"F**k you all lmaooo!," she wrote in response to the poll. "Feel like sh*t, just want my carpets done."

In a separate tweet she explained that she has since "muted" notifications as "some are upset about PAYING CUSTOMERS enquiring at their own convenience".

Who do you think was in the wrong? Tell us in the comments section below.

Originally published as Woman's 12am text to tradie sparks debate