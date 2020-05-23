Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Police have set up a crime scene at a hotel, after reports of someone falling from a balcony led to officers discovering a woman’s body last night.
Crime

Woman’s body found after fall from hotel balcony

by Campbell Gellie
23rd May 2020 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a Sydney hotel balcony last night.

Emergency services were called to Sussex St about 8pm after reports of the fall from a balcony of the Hyatt Regency at Darling Harbour.

Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police set up a crime scene at the hotel. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Police discovered the woman's body on arrival, but it was not known if she died from the fall.

As many as seven general duty crews, three forensic crews and at least one senior officer were at the scene.

Late last night police had not yet formally identified the woman.

Originally published as Woman's body found after fall from hotel balcony

body crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire borders

        premium_icon Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire...

        Environment HANDY hints will help them to keep an eye on the region’s populations.

        BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        premium_icon BREAKING: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked

        News The fast tracking of a Tweed project will provide a welcome boost

        $5.4bn worth of projects to be decided on within weeks

        premium_icon $5.4bn worth of projects to be decided on within weeks

        Business 24 fast-tracked projects unveiled today