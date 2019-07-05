Woman opens up on life of 'horrific' tragedies

FLYING HIGH: Author Roma Flood has written a book about grief after facing more than a fair share of tragedy.

DIVULGING the experience of her daughter being stabbed to death, and her husband and granddaughter being killed in a plane crash, Coast woman Roma Flood was hospitalised twice while writing her new book.

Despite the Odds had the Aroona mum reliving her most excruciating moments, but she was proud of the final product.

She hoped her pain, on paper, could help ease others'.

"It was extremely difficult having to relive it all," Ms Flood said.

"I didn't actually realise how much stress it was causing my body, to write down all of those emotions, until I was hospitalised.

"I've just put my heart on the pages."

Ms Flood has already achieved what she set out to do, with award-winning actor Liam Neeson saying he was touched by the book.

After a skiing accident in 2009, Mr Neeson's wife Natasha Richardson died from an epidural hematoma and he was left to raise their teenage sons.

Ms Flood reached out to the actor on social media and to her surprise he replied.

He wanted to read Despite the Odds and she was more than happy to send him a copy.

Mr Neeson gave a testimony describing her writing as "heart touching but stunningly motivational".

"This book is undisputedly one of those books to read and meditate with, during our darkest days," Mr Neeson wrote.

Ms Flood was overwhelmed when she read the Hollywood star's review.

"It was wonderful," she said.

"I was amazed at the quality of what he wrote about my book."

A LIFE OF TRAGEDY

Ms Flood has experienced unfathomable pain in her life, beginning at age sixteen when her mother died of ovarian cancer.

In 1996 her daughter Danielle Flood died in tragic circumstances while holidaying in Sydney with her two children.

"Her car had broken down and she was allowed to go into a refuge, she probably shouldn't have been," she said.

"My daughter was stabbed to death."

On her blog, Ms Flood wrote that shock permeated every cell in her body when she was told the news.

"My mind became befuddled and I couldn't think clearly or rationally," she said.

"My body went into flight mode but I could not escape the reality of what had happened to my girl.

"Of course my emotions went into over-drive and were a natural reaction to the horrific news presented to me."

Ms Flood and her husband Bernard then raised their grandchildren Lysinda and Jesse on the Coast.

In 2007 Bernard, 53, and Lysinda, 13, were killed when their ultra-light plane crashed just over two nautical miles off Kings Beach.

The Coast community was shaken by the tragedy, with more than 500 friends and family attending the funeral.

Lysinda, described as a social butterfly and Bernard, a devoted grandfather, shared a passion for flying.

KEYS TO COPING

Ms Flood said she and her grandson Jesse were now doing well, and from her infectious smile and bubbly persona, you couldn't guess the heartache and loss she has endured.

After working through the pain, she decided to write her new book because she wanted to share how anyone could overcome grief.

"I have discovered tangible, every-day keys to overcome the traumas and difficulties I have faced in my life," Ms Flood said.

"I was inspired to share these simple yet profound keys in a book so that anyone can apply them daily and succeed and enjoy life.

"Although it has been hard putting pen to paper so to speak, the purpose and outcome of the book has been rewarding and enriching because I see hope restored in the people who read it."

LOOKING FORWARD

Ms Flood said it was a sentiment her late husband Bernard left her with which was most helpful in dealing with the loss of him, and their granddaughter.

"He is still an inspiration to me everyday," she said.

"Bernard always told me that there was no point looking back, and to always look forward.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Despite the Odds will be released in August, available for order now at www.romaflood.com.