Three arrested over gunpoint robbery

A MAN who forced a woman to drive him home after robbing her at gunpoint has been arrested.

The man allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm and forced her to reopen a licenced premises at Brunswick Heads just after midnight on March 12.

Police alleged he stole cash before threatening a security guard who arrived during the incident.

The accused then allegedly forced the woman to drive him in her car to Clothiers Creek Rd, Cabarita.

Tweed police executed two search warrants at homes in Tweed Heads and Terranora at 7am today.

During the searches, officers seized mobile phones and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested at the Tweed Heads home, while a 23-year-old woman was arrested at the Terranora home.

All three were arrested and charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The man was also charged with supply prohibited drug, indictable quantity.

Police will allege in court the 23-year-old woman involved in the robbery was an employee of the business.

It will further be alleged the 29-year-old woman had knowledge of and was involved in planning the robbery.

All three faced Tweed Heads Local Court today.