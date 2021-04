A woman in her 20s was hospitalised after she was involved in a single-car crash in Wacol.

A woman in her 20s was hospitalised after she was involved in a single-car crash in Wacol.

A WOMAN has been hospitalised after she was injured in a traffic crash in Wacol.

The incident, which involved one car, took place on Sunday night, before 6.45pm.

Ambulance crews were sent to Wacol Station Rd and assessed a female patient in her 20s.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient had no obvious injuries but was hospitalised as a precaution.

The woman was taken to Mater Hospital in a stable condition.