Subscribe
Login
Woman’s rage following car accident

Ross Irby
18th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
SEATED in her mum's car when it rear-ended a stopped car, a furious Jemma Weller flew into an explosive rage.

An Ipswich court heard Weller damaged the woman's red Kia Cerato before leaving the scene.

The victim was able to snap a photo of Weller's silver Ford Laser and called police.

In evidence revealed before Ipswich Magistrates Court by Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neil, the incident occurred at 3.30pm on June 10 at the intersection of Moffatt St and Brisbane Street.

Sgt O'Neill said such road rage incidents had become prevalent and must be frowned upon by the courts.

Jemma May Weller, 29, from Leichardt, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman at West Ipswich on Monday June 10; and doing wilful damage to a car.

Weller had gone to the car window and yelled verbal abuse, the court heard.

When the woman tried to wind up her window Weller began pushing down on the glass to stop it and began punching the rear window and yelling abuse.

The court was told Weller kicked and hit the car door and window and shook the door.

When the woman tried to call police Weller pulled the phone away and punched the woman on the left side of her face and her shoulder.

Weller was spoken to by police, admitting she lost her temper after the crash.

Weller's lawyer outlined her troubled childhood and ongoing mental health issues.

The lawyer said when Weller saw the driver was on the phone it "caused a flashback" to two previous car accidents.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said Weller's actions had been extremely inappropriate with no excuse to act the way she did.

He said such offenders had found themselves in the Supreme Court facing serious charges and jail terms as a result of their actions.

He took into account a medical letter before the court and her daily challenges, and noted the assault was at the lower end of the scale but the circumstances made it serious.

Finding a jail term was the only appropriate sentence Mr Kucks convicted and sentenced her to three months jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

