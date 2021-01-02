Menu
Crime

‘Womb raider’ to be executed

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
2nd Jan 2021 8:30 PM

A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on death row in the US to be executed in the final days of the Trump administration.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated a stay of execution that had been granted last week to Lisa Montgomery, the Post reports.

The so-called "womb raider" is now again facing the death penalty for her 2007 conviction of strangling a pregnant woman.

Montgomery is scheduled to be put to death on January 12 - though her lawyers said they will seek a full appeals court review.

She will be the first woman executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.

 

She had originally been scheduled to die by lethal injection on December 8 at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

But in November a federal judge temporarily blocked Montgomery's execution after her lawyers contracted COVID-19 while visiting her in a federal lockup.

Last week, the same judge issued an order staying Montgomery's rescheduled execution date.

The panel ruled on Friday that US District Court Judge Randolph Moss erred in his doing so.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Womb raider' to be executed

