Trent and Brooke Cotchin.
Dating

Who are the women behind the AFL Grand Final stars?

27th Sep 2019 12:46 PM

It's the biggest game of the year and fans will scream and shout as the AFL Grand Final unfolds on Saturday afternoon.

As the players put their bodies on the line in the hopes of claiming the ultimate glory, watching on in the stands will be friends, family and partners.

The old saying is behind every great man is a great woman and the AFL stars' partners will be cheering on just as hard as the diehard fans.

Here are just some of the WAGs who will be cheering on their men during the biggest game of the year.

Trent and Brooke Cotchin.
The day starts early for the players and the nerves will kick in and go into overdrive when they enter the MCG.

But for the partners the nerves will be just as high as they watch the action unfold from the stands and with many expecting the Grand Final to be one of the toughest in recent memory the WAGs may watch the game from behind their finger tips.

Dion Prestia’s partner Laney McIntyre.
Phil Davis & Greta Kernan.
Tom Lynch’s partner Olivia Burke.
Indiana Putra, partner of Jeremy Cameron.
Giants skipper Callan Ward with wife Ruby.
