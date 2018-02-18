Women find inner-strength at camp

THERE'S more in you than you know.

That's the motto of outdoor education group Outward Bound, and a take-away message for many of the women who took part in the group's first Tweed-based Women of Courage camp.

Women from all walks of life took part in the camp, held in the scenic hills of Kunghur last week.

From gruelling physical challenges to phenomenal inner-growth, the camp brought together 18 women, six from the Tweed, who had experienced a diverse range of challenges.

Murwillumbah woman Karen Halliday recalled facing, and overcoming, her crippling fear of water as part of the camp.

Ms Halliday said she has been living with anxiety and depression but found a "fog had cleared” after the program.

"It was just a beautiful experience,” she said.

Fellow Murwillumbah resident Mikki Taylor, who lost her father last year and had faced a host of challenges since, said the week-long experience left her "revitalised”.

Fran Silk said after the sudden death of her husband two years ago and mental health issues with family members, the opportunity to embark on the camp came at the right time for her.

Her son had taken part in an Outward Bound program in the ACT before.

"It was absolutely a healing experience,” she said.

Exploring the beautiful natural surrounds was coupled with a powerful inward journey while she completed a 13km MtJerusalem hike and spotted a platypus through the morning mist.

"I was overawed by the beauty of the Tweed and the energy and healing that comes from being in nature of such magnificence,” she said.

"I witnessed women transformed by the experience, turning from frightened people who struggled to trust others - let alone themselves - into women with more confidence and even joy, and with the courage to make major positive changes in their lives.

"It was incredible."

That's an experience she wants others to have the opportunity to access, and Outward Bound is calling for sponsors to help make the fully-funded version of this program available on the Tweed again.

Outward Bound business development manager Lisa Flower said it wasn't cheap to run the program, but those most in need of the experience often could not afford the full cost.

To help out or for more information, visit outwardbound.org.au or search for it on Facebook.