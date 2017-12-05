Women fire up laughs with on-stage comedy

SISTERS IN ARMS: Victoria Nicholls as the Dubbo housewife, Melanie Evans as the professional woman, Meg Kiddle as earth mother and Lilias Davie as the soap star are performing in Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire .

SISTERS IN ARMS: Victoria Nicholls as the Dubbo housewife, Melanie Evans as the professional woman, Meg Kiddle as earth mother and Lilias Davie as the soap star are performing in Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire . Contributed

GATHER the ladies for a night of hilarity watching four women trying to navigate the reality of menopause.

Menopause the Musical: Women on Fire follows the story of four women going through a natural part of life during an evening of song and dance to much-loved songs from the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

After a chance meeting in a department store bathroom, a Dubbo housewife, a professional woman, an earth mother and a soap star bond over hot flushes, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate cravings.

Taking on the role of the Dubbo housewife, Victoria Nicholls said the musical shone a light on a topic that not many women, or men, felt comfortable discussing.

"If you've been around women on any level, (menopause) is part of the human condition,” she said.

"If people have talked about it, most likely others are going through something similar. Women have mood swings, we all have touch points in our life that we need to navigate.

"I wasn't sure how the men would be and I wasn't sure if the women would be as free to react with the guys in the room.

"But everyone can relate to an innocence within themselves somewhere, and we bring that forward.”

Ms Nicholls, who is well known for her role as Raeleen Archer in The Restless Years in the late 1970s, said she related to her Dubbo housewife character in ways that made her feel like she was almost playing herself.

"She's a sweet, honest, open person, a bit like Raeleen, and I like her,” MsNicholls said.

"It's easy for me to do her, her comedy suits my body rhythm. For me to be doing that part it desires a certain amount of delivery and that delivery is natural to me.”

Ms Nicholls said while the four women came from very different worlds, their quick friendship was something that stemmed from a desire to connect to your own body during menopause.

"You'll tell a stranger something deep, something you wouldn't tell a friend,” she said. "It's quite amazing. There are so many issues around that people will help you out with and women tend to nurture.”

Details