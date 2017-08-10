Women Like Us go the full hog at Condong

WOMEN Like Us comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are different from your usual comedians. For a start they're women. They're mothers. They're middle aged and they are country girls.

With almost 40 sold out shows to their credit, the girls have performed to packed houses across Australia.

And now it's Condong Bowlo's turn with Women Like Us performing a fundraiser for the Murwillumbah High School on Saturday, September 9.

Women Like Us is two hours of stand up comedy - an hour a piece. This isn't your regular stand up comedy show. This is as one review described it 'a two tena pad show'. These are untold laugh out loud women's stories, smack bang centre stage.

Small town showgirls, there are few sacred cows that Briggs and Nolan shy away from milking, with seven children and 35 years stage time between them, their 'failure to parent' is the focus of their material, along with the beauty industry, getting older, getting fatter, strange surgeries, weird TV shows, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day, who unpacks the dishwasher.

"We want to make you laugh, but most of all we want you to go home feeling good about yourself,” Nolan said.

"Women spend too much time not liking themselves, beating themselves up for being too old, too fat, a bad parent, a terrible cook, but we just say, hey, it's what makes us human! Celebrate your imperfection!”