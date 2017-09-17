Women paint over hatred after Fingal site trashed

BIG CHANGE: Chantal Clarke said she was appalled by the trash and graffiti she found at Fingal Head.

FED UP with the continual trashing of the natural beauty of Letitia Spit at Fingal Head, two women have taken it upon themselves to protect a significant site desecrated with vandalism and trash.

Chantal Clarke and her friend Rachael Thompson decided to clean up the headland after growing tired of finding the site left in a complete mess by other visitors. Knowing it was land owned by the Tweed Byron Aboriginal Land Council, they were not sure what would be the best way to go about it but having seen the site trashed so often, they felt they had to do something.

"We often see graffiti up there and trash up there,” Ms Clarke said.

"I decided to just get a big trash bag and start cleaning it up.”

She said the graffiti included drawings of obscenities and a Buddhist symbol, which she believed was intended to be a swastika.

"I went home and it was just really bugging me. I was really offended by it,” she said.

So she bought some spray paint and made a plan, asking Ms Thompson if she'd help out.

"I wanted to try and replace it with something that represented the region and represented the people,” Ms Clarke said.

Ms Clarke said she was uncertain about who to ask for permission, so endeavoured to go ahead with the indigenous community in mind.

"I really didn't know who to ask,” she said.

In a bid to remove the graffiti, Ms Clarke said they decided to spray a concrete block - which held much of the offending symbols - with a turtle motif. While they were painting this, a man appeared, asking them what they were doing. After a brief discussion he lent a hand and the duo later found he had a chest tattoo which was strikingly similar to the turtle they painted.

"He thanked us for caring enough to do something about it,” she said.

Another member of the indigenous community phoned her later on.

"He said I saw you, you were on my land,” she said.

"He said I just want to thank you for actually doing something because so many people see these things and they do nothing.”

Ms Clarke encouraged others to take ownership of the places around them.

The TBALC was approached for comment.