Women's NPL looks to northern rivers talent

Could the next Sam Kerr be unearthed in northern New South Wales?
Daniel McKenzie
by

NORTHERN NSW talent is primed to play an integral part in the future of the Gold Coast's first women's only National Premier League football club.

Mudgeeraba Football Club begins trials tonight (Thursday), after the club was awarded one of 14 NPL Queensland Women's licenses for 2018 in July.

Mudgeeraba club chairman John White said girls and women's football in northern NSW and on the Gold Coast was in an exciting phase, with a groundswell of talent creating the need for an NPL team.

"At Mudgeeraba, we want to create a supportive, aspirational environment where talented young women from all over the Coast and Northern NSW can come together to develop their skills,” he said.

"Football for girls and women is coming of age, with the Matildas on the world stage really making young women sit up and take notice.

"It's time that girls at all levels get the respect they deserve in an environment where their needs are looked after.”

Women's senior coach David Thompson said an elite group of coaches had been assembled for all ages.

"There is plenty of talent out there and now we have the means to nurture it,” he said.

A second trial for under-13, 15, 17 and open women's teams, will be held at Glennon Park, Nerang on Tuesday, from 5-7pm for under-13-15s, and 7-9pm for under-17s to seniors.

The move is a further boost for creating elite footballing pathways in the region, after former A League side Gold Coast United was re-launched in a merger between Gold Coast Athletic and Gold Coast Galaxy in August.

The side will become the city's second men's NPL Queensland team alongside Gold Coast City.

For full trial and club details, visit Mudgeeraba Soccer online.

Tweed Daily News
