Women's side improving with each game

ON THE UP: Tweed Seagulls had a draw with Brothers Ipswich last weekend. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: A willingness to learn and a great application to their training is being credited for the improvement in the Tweed Seagulls women's side.

The Seagulls have the bye this week, following their 12-all draw against against Brothers Ipswich.

Coach Kelvin Wright said his has been impressed with the continual improvement of his players throughout their inaugural season in the SEQ Division One competition.

"I am please with how each week they turn up and give it their best,” Wright said.

"We have been under-sized compared to other teams most of the season but our energy and courage has been excellent.

"Win or lose the teams we have commented that we are a hard team to play.”

The Seagulls have used this week to rest before they prepare for their next fixture against Souths Logan.

The Seagulls have been solid in their last few games, although they have struggled collecting wins.

Wright believes if the squad continues to improve in the finer areas of the game then they have every chance to finish the season positively.

"I have been most impressed with the willingness of all the players to learn,” he said.

"They are always asking questions and willing to learn and that is why they have progressed so quickly because all of the players are willing to learn.”