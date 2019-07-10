Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE UP: Tweed Seagulls had a draw with Brothers Ipswich last weekend.
ON THE UP: Tweed Seagulls had a draw with Brothers Ipswich last weekend. SMP Images
Rugby League

Women's side improving with each game

Michael Doyle
by
10th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: A willingness to learn and a great application to their training is being credited for the improvement in the Tweed Seagulls women's side.

The Seagulls have the bye this week, following their 12-all draw against against Brothers Ipswich.

Coach Kelvin Wright said his has been impressed with the continual improvement of his players throughout their inaugural season in the SEQ Division One competition.

"I am please with how each week they turn up and give it their best,” Wright said.

"We have been under-sized compared to other teams most of the season but our energy and courage has been excellent.

"Win or lose the teams we have commented that we are a hard team to play.”

The Seagulls have used this week to rest before they prepare for their next fixture against Souths Logan.

The Seagulls have been solid in their last few games, although they have struggled collecting wins.

Wright believes if the squad continues to improve in the finer areas of the game then they have every chance to finish the season positively.

"I have been most impressed with the willingness of all the players to learn,” he said.

"They are always asking questions and willing to learn and that is why they have progressed so quickly because all of the players are willing to learn.”

rugby league tweed seagulls tweed seagulls women tweed sport women's rugby league
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Dog attacked sunbaking in own backyard

    premium_icon Dog attacked sunbaking in own backyard

    News A teacher has backed calls for tougher rules to rein in roaming dogs after her mini fox terrier was attacked while sunbaking in its own backyard.

    Man to face court after woman allegedly dumped in bushland

    premium_icon Man to face court after woman allegedly dumped in bushland

    Crime Unconscious woman was found dumped in bushland

    These are the men and women you want in an emergency

    premium_icon These are the men and women you want in an emergency

    Lifesaving If you had to be saved, these are the men and women you want