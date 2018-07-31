Menu
ON CUE: Jessica Woods has taken out her fifth Australian Women's snooker title.
News

Woods wins fifth Australian snooker title

Steve Vivian
by
31st Jul 2018 9:03 AM

TWEED Heads snooker star Jessica Woods has pocketed her fifth Australian Women's Snooker Championship after edging out fellow Twin Towns Snooker Club member Megan Fullerton at the Australian Championships in Adelaide.

Jessica and Megan both made the final four, however the dream of an all Tweed final wasn't to be as the two club-mates drew each other in the semis.

Jessica won through by four frames to one to make the final, where she repeated the score line against South Australia's Judy Dangerfield to take out the title.

Jessica also made the two highest breaks of the tournament with 67 and 50, while Megan was next best with 39.

At 24-year-old Jessica has firmly stamped her mark as one of Australia's pre-eminent snooker players, winning the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and now the 2018 title as well as the under 21 Women's World Championship.

Twin Towns Snooker Club president Peter Campbell said Jessica showed promise from the moment she came down to the club at the age of 12.

"Jessica is a very capable player and a credit to the sport,” Mr Campbell said.

"Before the recent Australian Championships she really put in a lot of work. Jessica carries and conducts herself very well and we're really proud of her.”

The Twin Towns Snooker Club, based out of Club Banora, has a strong tradition of developing young talent.

For information about junior coaching sessions email clubbanorasnooker @mail.com.

