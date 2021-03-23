WOOHOO: Five days of sunshine ahead

After what seems like weeks of bad weather, the sun will make an appearance this week. Photo John Grainger

What is that yellow symbol on the weather map?

It pokes out from behind a cloud on Wednesday, before revealing itself in all its glory on Thursday and Friday.

After what seems like weeks of rain, the sun is finally going to make an appearance this week.

OK, it's the sun, but we haven't seen it for a while.

The Bureau of Meteorology says we will see it this week.

After what feels like weeks of dreary weather the sun will finally make an appearance in Lismore on Wednesday, and temperatures will rise to 31C, eight degrees higher than today.

The sunshine will stick around until Monday when more rain is forecast.

Rain on the coast may take a little longer to clear, and a thunderstorm is possible in the early morning near the QLD border.

Temperatures should be in the high 20s on the coast and low 30s in the west of the region.

Casino can look forward to 33C on Wednesday.

But, we still need to get through today, and it is still raining.

BOM predicts rain and showers for today, which may be heavy at times.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the north during this afternoon and evening.

Winds north-easterly 15 to 25km/h turning northerly in the afternoon.

And no, we're not going to talk about how humid it's probably going to be, we're just going to enjoy the sunshine.