Woolf gives his prediction for ISC grand final

Tweed coach Ben Woolf is tipping the Burleigh Bears to win the Intrust Super Cup grand final this weekend.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf is tipping the Burleigh Bears to win the Intrust Super Cup grand final this weekend.

A FEARSOME rivalry on the field has not stopped the Tweed Seagulls coach picking the Burleigh Bears to win this Sunday’s Intrust Super Cup grand final.

Burleigh will face Wynnum-Manly in the decider to be held in Redcliffe.

Wynnum-Manly defeated the Blackhawks in Townsville to earn a grand final berth, but it was Burleigh’s demolition of the Sunshine Coast which has made them favourites in the eyes of many.

Tweed Coach Ben Woolf said he is tipping the Bears to lift the trophy come full-time, citing their recent history against their opponents.

“I think Burleigh would have to be the favourites after the way they dominated the Sunshine Coast last weekend,” he said.

“They have also beaten Wynnum twice this year and have grand final winning experience in key positions.

“Jim Lenihan (Bears coach) has been there and done it before as well.”