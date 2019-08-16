Woolf wants more of the same from finals bound Seagulls

CELEBRATION: Tweed were victorious over Easts Tigers at Langlands Parks back in May.

CELEBRATION: Tweed were victorious over Easts Tigers at Langlands Parks back in May. Michael Doyle

THE SEAGULLS can go a long way to securing a home final with a victory this Sunday over a fellow top-eight rivals.

Tweed face Easts Tigers in round 21 of the Intrust Super Cup, in a fixture which could decide who finishes sixth on the table.

Tweed currently hold the sixth spot, with Easts just a point behind them in seventh.

Sixth place earns a home elimination game in the opening week of the finals.

Tweed coach Ben Woolf said home field advantage in the semi finals of this competition could be crucial to the fate of his troops.

"If we could secure a home game it will be an advantage," Woolf said.

"The competition is so tough, so not having to travel would help us get as far as we can in the finals."

Tweed all but secured their first semi finals berth since 2014 with a win over the Ipswich Jets last Sunday.

The win came after a horror slump for the NSW-based club, who had lost six of their previous seven encounters.

Woolf said he proud of the mental toughness his squad showed during the game, when a spot in this year's semi finals was up for grabs.

"The team showed some real commitment to defend and get the win," he said.

"That will give them confidence they can do that going forward.

"When we were patient and stuck to the plan we were really effective.

"If we can do that again we will be in a good position this week."

One of the shining lights in the victory over the Jets in round 20 was the performance of Christian Hazard at dummy half.

Hazard has played in several positions this season for the Seagulls, proving to be one of the most valuable players at the club.

Woolf has kept his versatile rake fir this weekend's clash with Easts, hoping he will produce a similar performance which help the Seagulls all-but confirm a semi final spot.

"He was strong last week and his running game will be very important this week."

The Intrust Super Cup clash between Tweed and Easts will be played at the Piggabeen Sports Complex, this Sunday at 2pm.