A woman who slipped on a grape in a grocery store aisle of Woolworths is suing the supermarket giant for $1.3 million.

Queensland nurse Charlotte Louise Bobbett, now 43, allegedly slipped on the grape at Woolworths Pacific Pines in the northern suburbs of the Gold Coast at 3pm on December 22, 2015.

Ms Bobbett filed a claim against Woolworths Group Limited for alleged negligence or breach of contract in the Supreme Court in Brisbane on September 24, as reported by The Courier Mail.

Her claim states that she injured her lower back, right shoulder and right hip from the fall and later had to have a hip replacement.

RELATED: Woman fails trying to sue Woollies for $237k

Charlotte Louise Bobbett claims she was seriously injured when she slipped on a grape in Woolworths.

Ms Bobbett is claiming $100,000 for past economic loss, $750,000 for future economic loss and $40,000 for future surgical expenses including a revision to her total hip replacement.

In total, she wants $1,300,278 awarded to her in court.

The claim states that since the accident, Ms Bobbett has been diagnosed with an adjustment disorder and anxiety.

It is also alleged that she was unable to complete her Bachelor of Nursing degree because of her injuries, or find work in nursing or other industries, leading to significant economic fallout.

Ms Bobbett claims Woolworths should have known that its stores would be busier than normal in the lead up to Christmas, and as a result should have been cleaning the store more regularly.

She has claimed the supermarket failed to use non-slip matting on the floor of the fruit and vegetable section.

News.com.au has contacted Woolworths for comment.

Originally published as Woolies sued for $1.3 million over grape