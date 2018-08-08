Woolworths' pledge to Aussie farmers

SHOP FOR SUPPORT: All profits from the fresh food section at Woolworth's this Saturday will go to Rural Aid to support drought-affected farmers.

ANY money spent purchasing fruit and veg, meat, chilled section goods, and bakery and deli items at one major supermarket this Saturday is being directed straight to drought-affected farmers.

Local Woolworths supermarkets will put their hands in their pockets this Saturday after the company announced all profits from sales in the fresh food department across the nation will be donated to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers.

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said Woolworth's pledge is a crucial moment in the effort to support farmers who continue to do it tough during the drought.

"We've been overwhelmed by the response of the Woolworths store teams and customers over the past week," Mr Alder said.

This Saturday's windfall for farmers follows an initial $1.5 million donation from Woolworths, plus further Woolworths Cabarita, Coolangatta, Kingscliff, Tweed City and Tweed Heads fundraising, which is helping Rural Aid deliver more hay, essential items and counselling support services to farmers in need.

"Since the supermarket came on board as a partner with their initial $1.5 million donation and opened up fundraising channels in their stores, we've been able to provide more certainty to hundreds of farmers who have reached out to us in urgent need of feed for their livestock," Mr Alder said.

"Additionally, we've been able to increase vital counselling services available for farming families in regional communities."

Operations Manager of Woolworths Cabarita, Coolangatta, Kingscliff, Tweed City and Tweed Heads Brett McLean said local customers were rallying behind farmers through in-store donations at the check-out.

"In less than a week, Woolworths customers nationally have already donated in excess of $600,000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal through our checkouts nationwide," Mr McLean said.

"This generosity is making a real difference in rural communities, and has inspired us to build on our support of Rural Aid's vital work.".