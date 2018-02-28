Woolworths pubs told to 'spy on' pokie players

STAFF at Woolworths-owned pubs are being accused of profiling poker machine users in an effort to encourage them to stay longer and gamble more.

Federal MP and anti-pokies campaigner Andrew Wilkie says he's obtained screenshots of data being kept on gamblers, which is being shared on a Google drive file among the supermarket giant's 400 pubs.

The information indicates staff were being rewarded with gift vouchers for meeting betting targets and certain players were being induced to stay with drink cards and other promotions, Fairfax Media reported.

It comes just five days after Woolworths Group praised its pub business as having an "increased focus on responsible gambling" in its half-yearly results.

Mr Wilkie, a Tasmanian independent MP, intends to raise the issue in federal parliament today

"Woolworths spies on its poker machine customers without their knowledge, keeps a secret database of personal information, and uses that information to encourage increased gambling,'' Mr Wilkie will say in Parliament.

ALH, the pub arm of Woolies, said it "would be inappropriate to comment" at this point in time.

