Labor plans to ban pokies
News

Woolworths pubs told to 'spy on' pokie players

by AAP
28th Feb 2018 7:28 AM

STAFF at Woolworths-owned pubs are being accused of profiling poker machine users in an effort to encourage them to stay longer and gamble more.

Federal MP and anti-pokies campaigner Andrew Wilkie says he's obtained screenshots of data being kept on gamblers, which is being shared on a Google drive file among the supermarket giant's 400 pubs.

The information indicates staff were being rewarded with gift vouchers for meeting betting targets and certain players were being induced to stay with drink cards and other promotions, Fairfax Media reported.

It comes just five days after Woolworths Group praised its pub business as having an "increased focus on responsible gambling" in its half-yearly results.

 

Mr Wilkie, a Tasmanian independent MP, intends to raise the issue in federal parliament today

"Woolworths spies on its poker machine customers without their knowledge, keeps a secret database of personal information, and uses that information to encourage increased gambling,'' Mr Wilkie will say in Parliament.

ALH, the pub arm of Woolies, said it "would be inappropriate to comment" at this point in time.

 

WHERE WOOLIES HAS PUBS:

 

SUNSHINE COAST

Buderim Tavern

Caloundra Tavern

Coolum Beach Hotel

Golden Beach Tavern

Kawana Waters Hotel

Noosa Reef Hotel

Pelican Waters Tavern

Villa Noosa Hotel

Waterfront Hotel

Wharf Tavern (Mooloolaba)

 

IPSWICH

Racehorse Hotel

Yamanto Tavern

 

 

TOOWOOMBA

Blue Mountain Hotel

Highfields Tavern

Federal Hotel

Wilsonton Hotel

 

FRASER COAST

Bay Central Tavern

Kondari Hotel

Old Sydney Hotel

 

ROCKHAMPTON

Allenstown Hotel

Glenmore Tavern

 

MACKAY

Austral Hotel

Mt Pleasant Tavern

 

TWEED

South Tweed Tavern

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Alexandra Headlands Hotel

