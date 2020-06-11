Nurse killed in ‘horrific’ attack is mourned by family

Extended family has paid tribute to passionate Indigenous health advocate and nurse Priscilla Mcfadzean (second from left) who was allegedly murdered by her son.

EXTENDED family has paid tribute to a passionate indigenous health advocate and successful nurse tragically slain in her own home this week.

Priscilla Mcfadzean, 76, was found dead on Tuesday, her son Sarde Mcfadzean, 43, was charged with her "horrific" murder yesterday.

Brother-in-law John Thomas said it was a heartbreaking end to the life of an indigenous woman's success story.

"It's very sad and very tragic," he said.

Originally from Thursday Island, Ms Mcfadzean trained as a registered nurse and was the wife of Sydney doctor, Reg Mcfadzean, who died some years ago.

Sarde Mcfadzean's matter was heard briefly in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday when it was adjourned to August.

Outside court, Mr Thomas said Sarde Mcfadzean as a younger man was studying soil science at James Cook University in Townsville when he was badly assaulted on Magnetic Island.

He had a metal plate inserted in his skull and has suffered ever since.

A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody following the death of a 76-year-old woman at a Woree address. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

Mr Thomas said Ms Mcfadzean was highly professional in her job, which included a stint with Queensland Health.

But it had not been without adversity.

"She had a few obstacles to put up with and she never deserved this," he said.

The keen gardener loved growing orchids and was considering commercial propagation when living in Townsville, Mr Thomas said.

"She was a good person and more recent times she was more of a hermit. But she was a nice person. " Mr Thomas told the Cairns Post.

In court yesterday no other orders were sought by the prosecution and a brief of evidence will be required by August 5. Mr Mcfadzean was remanded in custody until August 19 during yesterday's court appearance.

Police have requested anyone who may have visited the Windarra St house to come forward with information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

