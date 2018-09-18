Menu
SIGNS: Plans for Aldi signs to be erected at Tweed Mall, as seen in the submitted development application.
Work begins on new Aldi supermarket in Tweed Heads

Aisling Brennan
by
18th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi is moving forward with its plans to open a new store in Tweed Heads next year.

The supermarket chain has entered into a 15-year lease at Tweed Mall, Tweed Heads, with the option of staying on for a further two five-year leases.

A development application was submitted to Tweed Shire Council earlier this month requesting permission to erect five new wall signs at Tweed Mall. The signs would replace existing commercial signage.

Documents reveal the project will cost $50,000.

An Aldi spokesperson confirmed the store is still expected to commence trading in the second quarter of 2019 at Tweed Mall, replacing previous tenant Lincraft.

Works have commenced on the interior of the store.

Two existing Aldi stores will be in close proximity to the new Tweed Mall supermarket, with the Tweed Heads South store on Machinery Dr only 4km away.

Aldi customers can also shop at an existing Aldi supermarket across the border at The Strand at Coolangatta, which is only a few minutes drive from Tweed Mall.

