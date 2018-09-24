Work begins on the last of the major flood repairs

WORK BEGINS: The South Murwillumbah Flood Levee was badly damaged in the March 2017 flood.

REPAIRS to the South Murwillumbah Flood Levee are about to get under way, following a $3.75 million grant in government

funding to Tweed Shire Council.

South Murwillumbah was one of the hardest hit areas in the March 2017 flood, sustaining widespread damage and losses to both businesses and homes.

Repairs to the flood levee will include stabilisation of the riverbank, which supports the levee, using rock revetment.

The NSW Public Works Advisory has been engaged to design and manage the levee repair and design work is well under way and will take several months to complete.

The council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the repairs to the South Murwillumbah Flood Levee would be one of the last major efforts in the flood recovery process.

"We are now very much into the home straight and all before applications for disaster funding close,” Mr Rose said.

"This is an amazing achievement and I would like to thank the state agencies for working so well with us to fund the bulk of repairs to our roads, bridges and flood infrastructure.”

The council will also start work on replacing Byrrill Creek Bridge at a cost of $4.35 million on October 2.

Meanwhile, Clothiers Creek Road is expected to reopen next Wednesday, while work continues on the last three landslips on Urliup Rd, before its completion next month.