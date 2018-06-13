Work starts on $15m Pottsville Beach School upgrades

The first sod has been turned on the Pottsville Beach Public School $15 million upgrade.

WORK has begun on the $15 million Pottsville Beach School upgrades in an effort to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities to better equip them for their futures.

The project will include 13 new classrooms and improved library facilities funded by the NSW Government.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest turned the first sod to begin construction works for the upgrades on Tuesday along students and staff.

"We want our children to have the best education possible, and this project will help deliver the high quality education our children deserve,” Mr Provest said.

"I'm pleased the NSW Government is delivering this important project.”

Education Minister Rob Stokes said the NSW Government was working hard to deliver the school facilities students and local communities need.

"This project will give students the resources they need to succeed in the 21st century,” Mr Stokes said.