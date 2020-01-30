Three arrested, one in hospital after Paget protest

Work as been interrupted at Hastings Deering in Mackay as a group protesting the construction of automated trucks for the Adani mine.

UPDATE: THREE people have been arrested and charged after they allegedly locked on to gates and equipment at a Mackay workshop today.

Two men and a woman will face Mackay Magistrates Court next month charged with trespass.

The woman, who police cut from a gate using a saw, was taken to hospital over concerns for her blood pressure, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

The spokesman said five more people had been issued notices to appear for allegedly disobeying police direction.

Frontline Action on Coal members blocked access to the Hastings Deering workshop in Paget to protest the company's contract with Adani.

INITIAL: A PAGET cafe offered workers free coffee as activists blocked the entrance to a Mackay workshop.

A group protesting the construction of automated trucks for the Adani mine has interrupted work at Hastings Deering.

This comes as Greyhound Australia announced it would not enter a lucrative contract with the mine.

The group of 40 people represent anti-coal group Frontline Action on Coal and blocked three access points to the facility.

It is understood a person has 'locked on' to a truck being built at the workshop while others 'locked on' to gates.

Lee Stapleton, 46, said he locked on because as a small-business owner he wanted to see the government investing in renewables.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said Central Queenslanders should not be "intimidated by a handful of anti-mining activists".

"Together they are part of the process to create the raw materials that help make lives better both here and around the world, like electricity for homes and hospitals and metals for phones, cars and trains," he said.

"They do this while meeting some of the highest environmental and safety standards in the world, and delivering significant revenue for our Federal and State Governments to support our wonderful Australian way of life."

The group includes members from Brisbane, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Central Queensland, protesters said during a livestream of the protest.

A cafe near to the workshop, Paget's Good Day Cafe offered Hastings Deering employees free coffee while the protest held up work.

Hastings Deering, Liebherr Mining and Centurian Transport are understood to be building machinery for the Adani site, protest group Galilee Blockade claims.

Police are at the scene where security has been called.