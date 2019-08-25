Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bootu Creek Mine in the Northern Territory where a man has been buried under dirt and rock.
The Bootu Creek Mine in the Northern Territory where a man has been buried under dirt and rock.
News

Worker buried in mine wall collapse

by Shannon Molloy
25th Aug 2019 5:50 PM

A major emergency situation continues at a mine site in the Northern Territory where a worker has been buried beneath a "significant" amount of dirt and rock.

A police spokesperson said a "substantial wall failure" occurred at the Bootu Creek Mine site at about 2.40pm, trapping a worker.

"An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock," the spokesperson said.

"Extensive efforts are currently underway to locate the employee."

According to ABC News, the worker is a 59-year-old man from Darwin.

The location of the mine where a wall collapse has trapped one worker.
The location of the mine where a wall collapse has trapped one worker.

The site, owned by Singapore-based company OM Holdings, is an open-cut manganese mine located about 110 kilometres from Tennant Creek.

Emergency services crews from Tennant Creek and Alice Springs have made their way to the mine to assist in the rescue operation.

NT WorkSafe has been notified of the incident and police investigations into the circumstances of the incident have commenced.

More to come

More Stories

buried worker editors picks mine collapse mine worker mining mining accident mining safety

Top Stories

    Fire destroys dwelling as blaze continues to burn

    premium_icon Fire destroys dwelling as blaze continues to burn

    Breaking A HOUSE has burned down as fire crews continue to battle a blaze on Kyogle Rd.

    How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    premium_icon How many new cops is the Northern Rivers getting?

    Crime More than 250 police recruits are graduating today

    Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

    premium_icon Brisbane teen charged after Tweed police chase

    News Police used road spikes to stop the 17-year-old

    Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    premium_icon Garden shed burns while resident does the school run

    Breaking A STRUCTURAL fire in Pottsville is reportedly out of control, after it began just...