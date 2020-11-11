Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
News

Worker stuck in machine at strawberry farm dies

by Angie Raphael
11th Nov 2020 6:10 PM

A man has died after becoming "tangled" in machinery while working at a strawberry farm in Perth's northeast.

Nobody witnessed the incident but colleagues made the confronting discovery of the man's body at the Pick Your Own Strawberry Farm on Old West Road in Bullsbrook just before 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police are yet to reveal the man's name or age.

"We will prepare a report for the coroner," a police spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

WorkSafe has been alerted and is also investigating the incident.

The farm has been shut down and a fence is blocking the driveway.

Originally published as Worker dies at strawberry farm

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAND-OFF: Man sets himself on fire, threatens to shoot cops

        Premium Content STAND-OFF: Man sets himself on fire, threatens to shoot cops

        News The man, who described his own criminal history as “shocking”, faced court dressed only in a blanket.

        Sitting MP unafraid boundary changes will unseat her

        Premium Content Sitting MP unafraid boundary changes will unseat her

        News Residents in several towns will be voting in different electorates

        How a bunch of ‘thoughtful larrikins’ want to save the world

        Premium Content How a bunch of ‘thoughtful larrikins’ want to save the world

        News MAKING a change to make a difference is the mantra behind the Surfers for Climate...

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier