Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
The death of a man at a shopping centre overnight is being treated as an electrocution. Police say it was a workplace death.
News

Worker electrocuted on shopping centre roof

by Caleb Bond
19th Dec 2020 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was found dead on a southern suburbs shopping centre roof overnight in a suspected electrocution.

The 48-year-old Morphettville man was found unresponsive on the roof of the Aberfoyle Hub Shopping Centre shortly before 10pm.

It is understood the man had been working at the site earlier in the day and the alarm was raised when he did not return home.

Police and ambulance crews attended the shopping centre but the man had died at the scene.

The fatality is being treated as a workplace death.

SafeWork SA officers also visited the scene and are investigating the death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

caleb.bond@news.com.au

Originally published as Worker found dead on shopping centre roof

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        Premium Content 5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        News THE Prime Minister visited the Northern Rivers this week but had transport ‘issues’ when it was time to leave.

        Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        Premium Content Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        News THE family entertainment company is coming to the Northern Rivers for the first...

        ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        Premium Content ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        News PRIME Minister Scott Morrison visited Lismore this week after flash flooding swept...

        Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        Premium Content Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        News THE Alstonville man, who starred in a number of feature films, will release a song...