Working safely in Tweed

AS WORKS continue on the Kingscliff Foreshore Revitalisation project, the company behind the construction, SEE Civil, remains an integral part of many construction projects across the shire.

With 29 years in business, SEE Civil has been nominated for a 2017 SafeWork NSW annual workplace health and safety award.

We chat with SEE Civil about the company's achievements:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? It is incredibly rewarding to see all our accomplishments over the years, growing the business from six employees to 250 employees who are all a part of the SEE Civil family.

We are proud to have worked on local projects such as Kirkwood Rd and Kingscliff Foreshore Revitalisation for Tweed Shire Council and are hopeful we can work collaboratively with the council on future projects.

Other projects include Altitude Aspire in Terranora, Hundred Hills Stage 13A in Murwillumbah, Riva Vue Stage 5 in Murwillumbah, The Dunes in Kingscliff.

What's the biggest advantage to operating a business in Tweed? One of our most important assets are our people, and the main benefit of operating within the Tweed region is that we are able to employ people from the local community.

We continue to build a strong affiliation with the community by engaging local businesses and supporting community- based sports clubs.

What does it mean to your business to be nominated for this award? Being nominated for the 2017 SafeWork Awards' Best Solution to an Identified Workplace Health and Safety Issue is a great honour and reinforces our safety values.

Safety is central to all we do and this assists us in promoting to our people, our clients and the community that we promote the highest level of safety for our people, subcontractors, environment and community.

Fast facts

