Working together to tackle employment barriers for youth
A PROGRAM to help tackle employment barriers for the Tweed's youth is being launched again this month.
The Tweed Coast Community Connections Program provides hospitality training and work experience for Tweed youth with local employers.
Last year, Cabarita Youth Service and Connect Northern Rivers teamed up to launch the program for the first time.
Cabarita Beach Bowls club manager Nick Brabham said the program had been beneficial for both the club and their employee Michael, who was one of the program's participants.
"The work experience component of the program allowed us to provide Michael with the opportunity to learn some skills and see if hospitality was the right industry for him,” he said.
"For us, it provided the opportunity to see if Michael was a suitable employee for our business, without the initial commitment of an employment contract.”
Previous program participant Blake Lawrence said his work experience at Salt Bar in Casuarina had changed his life.
"After the program and training they offered me paid employment,” he said.
"I'm still here eight months later and loving it.”
- An info session will be held at 6.30pm on Thursday, August 2 at Cabarita Beach Bowls and Sports Club with the program kicking off in coming weeks. For more details - even if you can't make the information session - contact Chris Hitchcock on 0423 872 870.