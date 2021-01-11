Works on Pacific Highway this week may impact motorists

From Tuesday, there will be for days of work at the Broadwater and Woodburn interchanges.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Pacific Highway from Monday, January 11 to Sunday, January 17, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

Transport for NSW confirmed from Monday, there will be up to five days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie, to carry out landscaping.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Mororo for hauling and to carry out finishing work and install cycle rails on bridges.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be up to five days of work between Maclean interchange and Tyndale for landscape maintenance and to install wire rope safety barriers.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, the U-turn bay at Whites Rd, New Italy, will be temporarily closed to complete finishing work.

This work will take up to four days to complete between 6am and 6pm.

An alternate U-turn bay is available about 2.3 kilometres south for motorists.

From Friday, there will be one day of work between West Ballina and Pimlico to carry out survey monitoring.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h between 7am and 6pm.

In additional changes to local roads, there will be up to five days of work on Signata Rd, Pimlico and Wardell Rd, Wardell, from Monday, to carry out landscaping, finishing work and install guard rails.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Rifle Range Rd, Broadwater and Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, Woodburn for property access and finishing work.

Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Further south from Monday, there will be six days of work on Marozin Rd, Nardi Rd and Swan Bay, New Italy Rd at New Italy to carry out earthwork, paving maintenance and finishing work.

Drivers can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Tuesday, there will be four days of work at the Broadwater and Woodburn interchanges to carry out landscape maintenance on the roundabouts.

Motorists can expect short stoppages between 6am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.