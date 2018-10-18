World class multi purpose boating facility opens in Tweed

The multi purpose Tweed Heads Marine Centre was opened by Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Tweed MP Geoff Provest

THE new world class marine centre opened in Tweed Heads will offer greater collaboration and faster response times for government marine-based operations.

The two-storey multi purpose facility was opened on Friday by Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey and Tweed MP Geoff Provest, and will provider greater working space for 15 staff previously divided between Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour.

Ms Pavey said the Tweed is a high volume waterway that caters for a variety of recreational activities as well as commercial fishing and charter fleets.

"The facility is the new home for safety officers from Roads and Maritime Services, NSW Police Force Marine Area Command and inspectors from the Department of Primary Industry and Fisheries,” Mrs Pavey said

"Following a trial in 2016 involving officers from each agency, we saw benefits of increased compliance capability in the area and increased offshore patrols between Byron Bay and Tweed due to additional available officers and vessels.

Mr Provest said the Tweed community would benefit from a more coordinated approach between the agencies.

"This area has seen significant increases in boating patronage in recent years, having a facility that encourages these agencies to work together, will deliver improved services on our waterways, something the community has been asking for some time,” Mr Provest said.